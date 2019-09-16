1,094 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by SRB Corp

SRB Corp bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $566,150,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.72.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $7.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $435.71. 692,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,070. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $492.00. The company has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $431.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

