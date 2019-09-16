$11.01 Million in Sales Expected for Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) to announce $11.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Rivers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.80 million and the highest is $11.22 million. Two Rivers Bancorp reported sales of $10.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Two Rivers Bancorp will report full year sales of $43.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.80 million to $43.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $46.69 million, with estimates ranging from $45.30 million to $48.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Two Rivers Bancorp.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 22.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Two Rivers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRCB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 270.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 21.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Two Rivers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $333,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRCB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.61. 12,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,224. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $177.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Two Rivers Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Two Rivers Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

