$11.49 Million in Sales Expected for Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to announce $11.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.17 million. Jernigan Capital posted sales of $9.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year sales of $43.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.44 million to $43.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $51.22 million, with estimates ranging from $48.27 million to $55.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jernigan Capital.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 165.18%. The business had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCAP shares. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jernigan Capital by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Jernigan Capital by 476.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jernigan Capital by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCAP traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66. Jernigan Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.