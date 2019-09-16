150,000 Shares in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Acquired by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,123,000. Ligand Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.0% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,542,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,096,000 after acquiring an additional 157,604 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 897,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 896,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,085,000 after acquiring an additional 152,649 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.80.

NASDAQ:LGND traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.18. The stock had a trading volume of 44,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,900. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.45 and a 1-year high of $278.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.07. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.30. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 389.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jason Aryeh bought 250 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.01 per share, for a total transaction of $26,502.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,637.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins bought 1,850 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.45 per share, with a total value of $176,582.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,007,192.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $828,747. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.