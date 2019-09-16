$165.05 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to post $165.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.95 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $159.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $619.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $611.90 million to $623.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $735.82 million, with estimates ranging from $705.70 million to $759.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total transaction of $350,130.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 398,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,258,669.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $3,761,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,138,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,802,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,454 shares of company stock worth $29,967,949 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,244,000 after acquiring an additional 28,955 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.08. 11,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,874. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $101.99 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.54 and its 200-day moving average is $140.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.95%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

