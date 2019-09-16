$179.28 Million in Sales Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will post sales of $179.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.33 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $187.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $738.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $731.84 million to $746.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $753.80 million, with estimates ranging from $744.30 million to $763.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 193,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 38,732 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter worth $2,596,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 10.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.44. 209,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

