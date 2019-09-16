18,415 Shares in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Primerica by 433.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $357,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,755.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $239,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,198.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $929,550. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.74. 202,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,189. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.01. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.07. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $504.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup set a $108.00 target price on shares of Primerica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

