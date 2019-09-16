$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to announce $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.57 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, September 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $7.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $10.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Several analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.11.

Thor Industries stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 850,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,556. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.23 per share, for a total transaction of $202,880.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,501.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 30.0% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 76,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $3,129,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

