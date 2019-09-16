$2.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to post $2.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.44 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $9.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share.

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,783,000 after purchasing an additional 168,005 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 86.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $2,335,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 416,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,616,000 after purchasing an additional 36,915 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMN traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.29. 1,484,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,667. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $100.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

