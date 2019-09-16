$2.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) will report sales of $2.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.71 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $10.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.78 billion to $10.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.11 billion to $11.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Leidos had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Leidos to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

NYSE LDOS traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $86.30. 844,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,056. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Leidos has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Leidos by 2.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 302.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 286,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 215,305 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 183,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,252 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Leidos by 2.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

