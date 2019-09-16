200,000 Shares in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by Scion Asset Management LLC

Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,000. Cardinal Health makes up 10.1% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Scion Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cardinal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 258.5% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 80.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.90. 112,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,668. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

