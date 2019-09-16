$231.88 Million in Sales Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report sales of $231.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $237.18 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $197.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $919.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $902.93 million to $931.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $943.30 million, with estimates ranging from $920.05 million to $970.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $230.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,798,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,184,000 after buying an additional 706,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $959,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEI stock remained flat at $$42.01 during midday trading on Monday. 1,643,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,949. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

