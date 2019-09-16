$25.39 Million in Sales Expected for Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) will report sales of $25.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spark Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.80 million and the highest is $32.97 million. Spark Therapeutics reported sales of $10.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $106.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $125.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $139.14 million, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $141.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spark Therapeutics.

Get Spark Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $114.50 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spark Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 342.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.80. 250,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,611. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 2.07. Spark Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $114.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average of $105.78.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.