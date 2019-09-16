$267.70 Million in Sales Expected for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will report sales of $267.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.00 million. Hibbett Sports reported sales of $216.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hibbett Sports.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIBB. BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.26.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $18.57. 554,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,509. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $316.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,848. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 42,061 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 22.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 13.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 69,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.