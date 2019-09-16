$28.27 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post sales of $28.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.06 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $27.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $113.46 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $115.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.63 billion to $115.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,357,000 after purchasing an additional 275,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,155,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272,685 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.16. 11,833,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,334,092. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $120.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.70. The stock has a market cap of $377.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.