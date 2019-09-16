$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to announce $3.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.19 billion. LKQ also posted sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.39 billion to $12.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wellington Shields downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in LKQ by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in LKQ by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

LKQ traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. LKQ has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $33.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

