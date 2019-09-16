$4.55 Million in Sales Expected for Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) to post $4.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.10 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. Aduro BioTech reported sales of $3.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full year sales of $17.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.83 million to $19.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.93 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 68.69% and a negative net margin of 624.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADRO shares. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aduro BioTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRO traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 216,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,758. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.48. Aduro BioTech has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aduro BioTech by 2,060.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Aduro BioTech by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

