$430.03 Million in Sales Expected for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to announce sales of $430.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wendys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.80 million and the lowest is $426.56 million. Wendys posted sales of $400.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wendys will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Wendys’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $9,452,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,340,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $39,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,722,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wendys during the second quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wendys by 116.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Wendys by 65.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendys during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Wendys by 226.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.56. 3,210,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,419. Wendys has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

