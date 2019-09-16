56,366 Shares in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,366 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 85.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,542,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,959,000 after buying an additional 2,550,361 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,047,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after buying an additional 22,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,349,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after buying an additional 69,566 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,290,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. TheStreet downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

TPH traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 441,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,710. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $15.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.