$80,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce $80,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $100,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $710,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.84 million, with estimates ranging from $11.07 million to $16.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of MOTS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,620. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.

In other Motus GI news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg acquired 1,031,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,094,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David P. Hochman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,054,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,162,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Motus GI by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

