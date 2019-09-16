Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP John M. Capek sold 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,986,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 355,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,211,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $5,964,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,397 shares of company stock valued at $39,677,310 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $83.32. 231,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.