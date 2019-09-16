Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares traded down 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.18, 4,127,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 2,811,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush set a $16.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $841.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.