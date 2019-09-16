Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Senior Officer Sells C$25,796.40 in Stock

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Senior Officer Mark Grace sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total value of C$25,796.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,918.40.

Mark Grace also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Absolute Software alerts:

On Tuesday, September 10th, Mark Grace sold 4,434 shares of Absolute Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$34,585.20.

Shares of Absolute Software stock traded down C$0.15 on Monday, hitting C$7.79. 55,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.41. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of C$7.18 and a 1-year high of C$9.28.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$32.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.