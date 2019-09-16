AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Trading Up 7.1%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.41, approximately 482,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 316,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACIU shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AC Immune has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 21.90, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AC Immune by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 42,414 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AC Immune by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 27,789 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

