Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of Acushnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 127,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $462.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth approximately $686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 25.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 47.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

