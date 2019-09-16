ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Dawson James lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.17.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $5.10 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $309.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 10.26.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 323.54% and a negative return on equity of 214.26%. The business had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 76.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,521,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 47.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 786,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 94.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 919,260 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $2,961,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

