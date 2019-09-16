Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,159.22

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,159.22 and traded as high as $2,120.00. Admiral Group shares last traded at $2,104.00, with a volume of 499,299 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,314 ($30.24) to GBX 2,288 ($29.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,086.70 ($27.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,129.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,159.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 63 ($0.82) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

In related news, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,126 ($27.78), for a total value of £4,783,500 ($6,250,490.00).

Admiral Group Company Profile (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

