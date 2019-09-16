AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

ASIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. CL King started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.89. 113,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $732.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $35.68.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $345.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $92,829.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,435.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at $4,446,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 217.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 111,670 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 214.1% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 132,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 90,441 shares during the last quarter. Firefly Value Partners LP raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Firefly Value Partners LP now owns 2,480,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at $1,965,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

