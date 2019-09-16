Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of Air Lease worth $59,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,685,000 after buying an additional 91,899 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $594,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 580.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 133,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In related news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 507,789 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $19,590,499.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,334,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,498,204.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 249,991 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $9,812,146.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,392,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 911,649 shares of company stock worth $35,904,901 in the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AL stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $43.66. 1,053,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,867. Air Lease Corp has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.17). Air Lease had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 11.30%.

Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

