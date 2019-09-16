Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after buying an additional 454,016 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,009,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,225 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,179,000 after purchasing an additional 187,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,050,000 after purchasing an additional 140,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $6.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.48. 490,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,492. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $232.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup set a $260.00 price objective on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective (up previously from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.71.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

