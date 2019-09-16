Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.22, 185,583 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 213,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on Akcea Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.87% and a negative net margin of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Akcea Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akcea Therapeutics news, President Sarah Boyce sold 1,819 shares of Akcea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $42,782.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 842.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.