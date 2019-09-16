Akroma (AKA) Price Tops $0.0007

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $14,292.00 and $24.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.73 or 0.01926559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00060212 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.