Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $66.00

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 77.40 ($1.01), with a volume of 1559651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.22).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.20 million and a P/E ratio of 12.69.

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile (LON:ALFA)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.