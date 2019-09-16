Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,498,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,350 shares during the period. Allegheny Technologies makes up about 3.6% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $37,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 35.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 278.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 992.3% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.71. 1,186,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,199. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $44,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $51,620.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,745.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $222,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.45 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

