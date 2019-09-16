Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Allied Minds (LON:ALM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:ALM opened at GBX 59.10 ($0.77) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.62 million and a PE ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Allied Minds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36.75 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88.70 ($1.16).

Allied Minds Company Profile

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

