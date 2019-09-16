Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) traded up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.05 and last traded at $31.99, 525,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 413,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alison Moore sold 48,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $1,437,466.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

