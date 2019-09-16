Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $104.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target lifted by Buckingham Research from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allstate from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays set a $125.00 price target on Allstate and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.92.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $105.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allstate will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 30,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total transaction of $3,087,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,450.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,278,381.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,836 shares of company stock valued at $13,071,947. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Allstate by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 111,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Allstate by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 213,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

