Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) Declares — Dividend of $0.14

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1405 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BATS:IVAL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.43. 7,528 shares of the stock traded hands. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08.

