Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $10.55. Altisource Asset Management shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 3,688 shares trading hands.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Twin Securities Inc. lifted its position in Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Altisource Asset Management accounts for 0.3% of Twin Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Twin Securities Inc. owned about 4.34% of Altisource Asset Management worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

