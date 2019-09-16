Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.82

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and traded as high as $11.50. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 75,103 shares changing hands.

ALS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $483.46 million and a P/E ratio of -204.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.44.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$15.19 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.5400001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$29,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$407,590.40.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

