Altria Group’s (MO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.86 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.41. 16,019,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,127,060. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

