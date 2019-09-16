AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.58 Million

Analysts expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to report $88.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.10 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $122.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $334.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.12 million to $349.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $340.99 million, with estimates ranging from $283.05 million to $420.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.62). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.33% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAG. Barclays began coverage on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. 35,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.24.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp acquired 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 948,016 shares of company stock worth $7,576,977. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,034,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,322,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 919,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 236,984 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 790,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 87,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 714,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47,553 shares during the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

