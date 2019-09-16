American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 138.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.89. The company had a trading volume of 108,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,946. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $93.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.11.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

In other news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.