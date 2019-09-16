American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 310,456 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of American Tower worth $172,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.3% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 20,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $11,568,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,440,379.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,354 shares of company stock valued at $28,232,160. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,944. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $140.40 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $96.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.87.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

