Amoveo (VEO) Market Cap Reaches $8.65 Million

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for $130.99 or 0.01278630 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.96 or 0.04538505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001076 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

VEO is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 67,855 coins and its circulating supply is 66,050 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

