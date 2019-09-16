Ampleforth Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,875.00 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $10,875.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00003871 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.48 or 0.04591933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 40,546,925 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,792,650 tokens. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

