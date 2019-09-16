Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $6.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,335 shares in the company, valued at $32,442,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $1,098,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,862 shares of company stock valued at $7,978,717 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1,880.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 8.7% in the second quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 29.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 230,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after buying an additional 52,540 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 23.9% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $115.10. The company had a trading volume of 47,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,012. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

