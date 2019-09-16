Analysts Anticipate inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for inTest’s earnings. inTest posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that inTest will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow inTest.

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter.

inTest stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,708. inTest has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

About inTest

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

