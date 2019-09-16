Analysts Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $807.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report sales of $807.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $827.00 million and the lowest is $791.10 million. Crane posted sales of $855.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Crane had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $841.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.88.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,083. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.14. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In other news, VP James A. Lavish sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $56,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,763.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,699,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $642,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Crane by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 828.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 389,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

