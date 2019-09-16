Analysts Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.21 Billion

Brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to post sales of $32.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.83 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $29.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $139.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.42 billion to $140.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $154.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $150.01 billion to $163.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $137.32. 16,554,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,901,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.64. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68. The firm has a market cap of $1,050.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $13,697,636.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,259,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

